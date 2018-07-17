UN envoy will only meet the two leaders in Cyprus and report directly to Guterres

UN Secretary General’s personal envoy Jane Holl Lute will only have meetings with the two leaders, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, during her forthcoming visit to the island, UN Spokesperson here Aleem Siddique has told CNA.

The UN official is set to have separate meetings with Anastasiades and Akinci on July 23.

According to Siddique, Lute will not be available to the press during her visit but will report back directly to Antonio Guterres.

She is not expected to have any other meetings while in Cyprus, he added.

Further meetings in Ankara, Athens, London and Brussels are yet to be confirmed, he said replying to a question.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. The latest round of UN-peace talks, last year, at the Swiss resort of Crans – Montana ended without an agreement. Talks held under the auspices of the UN aim at reunifying Cyprus under a federal roof.

The United Nations Secretary General has asked Jane Holl Lute to conduct consultations with all parties to the Conference on Cyprus regarding the outcome of their reflections.