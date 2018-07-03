UN envoy expected in Cyprus end of July for consultations 

The UN are set to announce today the appointment of Jane Holl Lute as envoy of the Secretary General who will hold consultations with interested parties in Cyprus, in late July, in Turkey, Greece and the UK with a view to help resume the stalled peace talks.

According to reliable sources, last night Ankara gave the green light to the appointment, in a meeting the country’s representative in New York had with UN officials.

The UN intend to ask for separate meetings, on Friday, between the UN SG’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Spehar is expected to be in New York between July 11-19, where she will brief the Security Council on July 17 and meet Jane Holl Lute to examine possible dates for the visit to Cyprus, probably towards the end of July.

Lute is expected to first visit Nicosia, then Ankara, Athens and London.

The Republic of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. A UN-backed Conference on Cyprus last summer in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, aiming to reunify the island under a federal roof, ended inconclusively.