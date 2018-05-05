UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations to visit Cyprus next week

The Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, will visit Cyprus from 9-11 May, a UN Secretary – General Spokesman told journalist on Friday.
During a media briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said that Keita will travel to Ljubljana, Slovenia, from 6-8 May to attend the UN Kosovo Trust-building Forum and will then visit Cyprus.
During her visit to Cyprus, Keita will review with the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) ongoing progress in the implementation of the recommendations of the Security Council-mandated review of the Mission.
(CNA)