UN approaches two sides in Cyprus on Lute’s visit to Nicosia in July 

The UN Secretariat has approached both sides in Cyprus regarding Jane Holl Lute’s visit to Nicosia between 9 and 12 July, a well-informed source from the United Nations has said.

Asked to comment on a statement made by President Nicos Anastasiades who expressed hope that a UN envoy would begin exploratory contacts on Cyprus after the Turkish elections, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said: “Look, two things are critical in the naming of an envoy: The Envoy and the timing. And when we feel the time is right on both, we will move ahead”.

Despite United Nations’ refusal to confirm UN Secretary-General`s intention to appoint Jane Holl Lute for the exploratory contacts with both sides, the guarantor powers, the EU and possibly others, a well-informed source of the United Nations said that the Secretariat approached the two sides in Cyprus (which have already accepted Lute) to hold a visit to Nicosia from 9-12 July.

However, it is not yet known whether dates have been discussed for Lute’s visits to other capitals and whether Turkey finally consented to her appointment.

The UN Secretary-General’s report on his good services should be submitted by 15 June in which he should cite some specific information both on what happened after 28 September 2017 when he presented his latest report as well as his intentions in the near future.

