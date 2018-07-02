UK guarantees EU students starting in 2019 equal terms

Cypriot, and other EU students at universities in England will continue to be treated the same as home students in the first intake after Brexit which means that those starting in autumn 2019 will pay the same fees as English students and have the same access to student loans.

The assurance was given by UK Education Secretary Damian Hinds who said that this status will last for the duration of degree courses.

The Scottish government has made a similar commitment to EU students starting in Scottish universities in autumn 2019. There are about 135,000 EU students in UK universities. Vice-chancellors recently called for “urgent clarification” about the status of EU students who might apply for courses beginning in autumn 2019.

The education secretary also repeated the prime minister’s promise that tuition fees in England will be frozen at £9,250 while a review is being carried out. But the interest rate on fees will continue to rise in the autumn to 6.3%.

Universities in Northern Ireland currently charge EU students £4,160 per year in tuition fees and £9,000 in Wales – but their plans for 2019-20 have yet to be confirmed.