Two held after armed robbery at Larnaca bakery

Two men are in police custody after a robbery at a Larnaca bakery early on Tuesday morning, the Cyprus News Agency said on Tuesday.
It said that a Greek Cypriot youth had entered the bakery near the K Cineplex roundabout around 2 00 am and brandishing a knife, snatched 500 euro from the till. There were no other customers in the bakery at the time.
He was not wearing a hood but tried to cover his face with his T shirt. Based on the description given by the employee and footage from the closed circuit TV of the suspect and his car, police stopped two men who were taken to Larnaca police station. The money was reportedly found in his house.
The second man denies any involvement but police believe he drove the young man to the bakery where he waited for him.
Police inquiries continue.