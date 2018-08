Police are investigating a case of impersonation, conspiracy and illegal entry after two women aged 33 and 40 were arrested at Larnaca Airport in possession of passports that did not belong to them.

The incident occurred at 3 am when three women presented their passports with a view to travelling to a European destination. Immigration officials quizzed two of the women who admitted that they had bought the passports from someone else.

They were arrested as police continue their investigation.