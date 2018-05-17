Two state doctors released under bail bond

Two state doctors, 37, and 65, who face charges in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy, Stavros Giorgalli, in Larnaca, were set free under restrictive conditions.

The medics were brought before the District court, facing charges of causing death through a reckless or dangerous act and reckless and negligent actions. However, both of them, have denied the charges.

Prosecutors decided to free the doctors under bail, until the day of their trial, which was set for the 28th of September, at 10.30 am.

It is to be noted that the two doctors were released after signing a €10,000 bail bond and handing over their travel documents.

Stavros Giorgallis had hit his head during a basketball game at his school and was transferred to Larnaca general hospital by his mother.

While at hospital, doctors ran tests and took an x-ray, but found nothing wrong and then, the 10-year-old boy returned home. However, he was rushed to hospital after two hours in critical condition, with a CT scan showing a hematoma. Giorgallis, who was transferred to Nicosia general hospital, died on the operating table.