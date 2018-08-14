Two rescued in sea off Ayia Napa; hiker brought to safety in Troodos

Police late on Monday afternoon rescued two young people in danger of drowning in the sea off Ayia Napa.

The two were unable to return to land and the Joint Search and Rescue Centre coordinated their rescue, sending a police launch. Lifeguards were informed and also sped to the scene on a jet ski, while an ambulance was sent to the area. A citizen on the beach who was in contact with the coastguard was instructed to throw inflatables to the two 26 year olds who managed to climb on to the rocks where they were picked up by the lifeguards.

One of the lifeguards boarded the police launch, while the other took the two back to shore on the jet ski. Both were in good health.

In the second incident, police and fire services went to the Caledonian mountain trail in the Troodos and brought back a 39 year old woman who was injured in a fall and was unable to walk. She was taken to Kyperounda Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital with a fracture.