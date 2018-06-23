Two products with salmonella recalled

The health services on Friday recalled two brands of frozen products after salmonella was detected during lab tests.
The recalled products concern chicken gyros from the company D Koumantaris Fresh Products, with production date 29/1/18 and chicken seftalia from the company frozen meals Melis with production date 17/2/2018.
The health services have already given instructions to the companies to withdraw the products. Since some of the products may have already been purchased, consumers should return them immediately to the stores.