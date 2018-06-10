Menu
Two people under arrest for ‘theft from auto’ case in Nicosia

June 10, 2018 at 1:42pm
A 37-year old man and a 25-year old woman are under arrest over the case of ‘theft from auto’ in Nicosia.

According to a Police report, both suspects were detected by the Police while moving towards the Limassol- Nicosia road, near the Kotsiatis area.

Three arrest warrants were also pending against the 37-year-old man, also regarding ‘theft from auto’ cases.

An investigation procedure was carried out in the suspect’s car, where Police discovered valuable evidence linked to a ‘theft from auto’ incident, occurred Saturday June 9 2018 in Nicosia.

Both suspects were arrested for the act of committing an offence and then transmitted at Police Headquarters in Nicosia.

 

