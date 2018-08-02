Two British tourists remanded for cannabis possession

Famagusta District Court on Thursday ordered two British tourists aged 31 and 44 remanded in custody for four days as police investigate a case of possession of cannabis.

The two were arrested at 1.15 am on Thursday when police in Ayia Napa pulled over a car driven by the 31 year old and a motorbike driven by the 44 year old.

During a search police found a joint in the possession of the 31 year old. The second Briton had six joints in his possession as well as 750 euro and 530 pounds for which he did not give adequate explanations.

Both were arrested. Their hotel room was searched where police found a nylon bag with 21 grams of cannabis which reportedly belonged to the 44 year old.