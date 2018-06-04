Twelve architects compete for Zouhouri mosque reconstruction

Twelve architectural firms have expressed interest in the reconstruction of Zouhouri mosque, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras has told CNA.
“In total, 12 architectural firms have responded to a call for tenders announced by Larnaca Municipality. They have submitted architectural plans and completed studies for the reconstruction of the Zouhouri mosque and the entire building bloc,” Vyras said.
He explained that a committee chaired by the municipality’s architect and comprising representatives of the Department of Antiquities, Urban Planning Department, the University of Cyprus, the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber and the Cyprus Architects Association, started reviewing the 12 proposals on May 21, the deadline set for the submission of tenders.
The winner of the competition, Vyras said, will be awarded €15,000. Second and third runners up will receive €10,000 and €5,000 respectively, he added.
The results will be announced on June 13, which is also when the call for the construction work tenders will be published.
The cost of reconstruction is estimated at €2.2 million plus VAT and it is expected to be raised by European Funds.
The Zouhouri mosque is considered to be one of the most important ancient monuments of Larnaca.