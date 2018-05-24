Menu
Turtles showing up at Makenzy Beach, Larnaca

May 24, 2018 at 6:10pm
May 24, 2018

Swimmers, lifeguards and regular guests of Makenzy beach in Larnaca witnessed a rare sight of a sea turtle laying her eggs on the beach!

The competent authorities were informed in order to locate a hatchery fence on the beach, which provides protection of the sea turtle nests.

According to Larnaca municipal councillor, Marios Koukouma, Larnaca municipality has taken a step forward on moving the summer beds from the beach, due to protect the hatched turtles.

Green and Loggerhead turtles lay their eggs in Cyprus, usually from May to August. Around 50 days later, the turtles start to hatch. The peak season for hatching is from August to September.

 

 

 

