Turkish runaway prisoner arrested in Paphos

A Turkish runaway prisoner was arrested yesterday late afternoon in Paphos.

The convict had managed to enter the occupied part of Cyprus and, at some unknown point, he had entered the Republic of Cyprus.

He was found in the afternoon by police officers on patrol accompanied by another person, a 45-year-old Turkish Cypriot, whose relationship with the runaway is under investigation.

The two were transferred to the Paphos Police Department. They will be brought before the Paphos District Court for the issue of detention orders.

The competent authorities have already begun contacts with Interpol to help handle the case of the Turkish runaway properly.