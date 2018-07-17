Turkish Cypriot burglars ‘draw pistols on citizens’

A 23 year old Turkish Cypriot arrested near Dali at dawn on Tuesday had previously been with three others who tried to break in to a kiosk but fled after the alarm went off pursued by two citizens. The three however managed to get away and head to the Turkish occupied areas after pointing a gun at them, Philenews reported on Tuesday.
It said that two citizens had pursued the three would be burglars out of the village but stopped after two of them got out of the car and pointed guns at them.
Police believe all four belong to a gang that is reported to be responsible for more than 40 burglaries in the Dali, Pera Chorio and Nisou area.
