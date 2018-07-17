Menu
Turkish Cypriot burglars ‘draw pistols on citizens’

July 17, 2018 at 5:27pm
A 23 year old Turkish Cypriot arrested near Dali at dawn on Tuesday had previously been with three others who tried to break in to a kiosk but fled after the alarm went off  pursued by two citizens. The three however managed to get away  and head to the Turkish occupied areas after pointing a gun at them, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

It said that two citizens had pursued the three would be burglars out of the village but stopped after two of them got out of the car and pointed guns at them.

Police believe all four belong to a gang that is reported to be responsible for more than 40 burglaries in the Dali, Pera Chorio and Nisou area.

Turkish Cypriot arrested near Dali with loaded gun

