Menu
Local

Update 2: Section of Nicosia-Limassol motorway reopens

July 4, 2018 at 5:01pm
By July 4, 2018 No Comments

Both lanes on a section of the Nicosia-Limassol highway close to Shia have reopened  to traffic after closing earlier on Wednesday afternoon when a truck caught fire. Police closed the section to facilitate fire fighters extinguish the fire and remove the vehicle.

 

.

 

According to first reports, the fire started from the engine.

Police had asked drivers heading from Limassol to take the Shia exit on to the old Nicosia-Limassol road and follow police instructions. Drivers were urged to be particularly careful.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 4, 2018

Nicosia hopes Lute’s contacts will result in the resumption of the negotiations

bouli
Local
July 4, 2018

402 trees, 5837 bushes to be planted on Aglandjia avenue

bouli
Local
July 4, 2018

Cypriot networks fear competition from subtitled Russian-language TV channel

leontidou