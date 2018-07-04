Update 2: Section of Nicosia-Limassol motorway reopens

Both lanes on a section of the Nicosia-Limassol highway close to Shia have reopened to traffic after closing earlier on Wednesday afternoon when a truck caught fire. Police closed the section to facilitate fire fighters extinguish the fire and remove the vehicle.
According to first reports, the fire started from the engine.
Police had asked drivers heading from Limassol to take the Shia exit on to the old Nicosia-Limassol road and follow police instructions. Drivers were urged to be particularly careful.