Trips of Cyprus’ residents abroad up an annual 9.8% in July

Trips of Cyprus’ residents abroad showed an increase of almost 10% in July compared to the same month last year.

The Statistical Service of Cyprus notes that on the basis of the results of the Passengers Survey, 164,376 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in July 2018 compared to 149,716 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 9.8%.

In July 2018 there was an increase of 9.7% in the trips of residents to Greece (67,195 in July 2018 compared to 61,232 in July 2017) and a decrease of 6.4% in trips to the United Kingdom (25,318 compared to 27,046 last year).

The third most popular destination was Russia with an increase of 17.4%, followed by Germany with a decrease of 33.1%, Romania with adecrease 12.1%, France with increase 37.3% and Bulgaria with an increase 63.8%.