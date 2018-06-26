Trapped snake highlights problem with animal protection in Cyprus

A snake trapped in an empty swimming pool in Pyrga has highlighted the problem with animal welfare and protection, the Animal Party of Cyprus said on Tuesday.

It said that the fact that different services may be involved makes it difficult to deal effectively with animal protection issues.

According to a party’s announcement, a citizen had called the fire brigade about a black snake trapped in an empty pool for three days, only to be told that it was not their responsibility and would intervene only if the animal’s life was in danger. Police headquarters referred the concerned citizen to Larnaca Police which said that it was not their responsibility, the Animal Party added.

The citizen finally contacted the Animal Party which has arranged to take a snake expert to the pool today to rescue the snake.

According to the Animal Party, incidents such as these with different services passing on responsibility to others highlights the problem in Cyprus and the need to appoint a Commissioner for animal welfare to resolve the issue.

“At the end of the day, it is the innocent and defenceless animals that pay,” it said.