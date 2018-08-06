Menu
Local

Tragedy in Limassol as 8 year old girl dies

August 6, 2018 at 2:34pm
A family is mourning the death of an eight year old girl who was rushed to Limassol Hospital with high temperature but died early on Monday morning.

The mother, a non-Cypriot,  took the little girl to hospital on Sunday afternoon where she was hospitalised in the children’s ward,  but later signed out the child and took her home. Around 2.00 am on Monday, the little girl was brought back to hospital, with high temperature and semi-conscious.

Despite doctors best efforts, they were unable to save her.  The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem. Police are investigating.

The Health Ministry told the Cyprus News Agency that the doctors had followed procedures from the moment the child was brought to the casualty ward and there was no indication of medical negligence.

 

