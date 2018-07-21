Traffic cameras back ‘in first quarter of 2019’

The gradual installation of traffic cameras will begin within the first three months of 2019 and should be fully operational within two years after that as authorities step up efforts to stop the bloodshed on the roads.
Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou told reporters after a meeting of the Road Safety Council that following coordinated actions by competent ministries and the intervention of President Nicos Anastasiades, the installation of traffic cameras was being fast tracked.
A spike in road fatalities this year has prompted the police to issue an urgent appeal for tougher penalties and traffic cameras, while road safety campaigns have been stepped up.
Meanwhile a new road safety information campaign organised by the Justice Ministry and the Press and Information office gets underway on Saturday.
Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said this was the first time a comprehensive campaign had been designed to address society as a whole. The campaign will be carried out on social media, the mass media and with exterior advertising focusing on sending the message that drivers should think of the consequences of their actions before getting behind the wheel.
The campaign will complement road safety campaigns already under way. Other measures include tougher penalties which are currently under review.
“Time is against us. The number of road fatalities is such that drastic action needs to be taken,” Nicolalou said.
Read more