Traffic back to normal on Nicosia-Limassol highway

A lane closed to traffic on the Nicosia-Limassol highway after a car crashed into a barrier has re-opened and circulation on this and the Nicosia-Larnaca highway is back to normal, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

It said that the lane had closed temporarily but was now back in use. It added that the heavy rain has stopped and visibility is back to normal.

Drivers are urged to adhere with the traffic code to avoid accidents.

