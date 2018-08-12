Menu
Local

Trachypedoula Wall captures history of Cyprus geology

August 12, 2018 at 5:00pm
By August 12, 2018 No Comments

A special welcome awaits visitors at the entrance of Trachypedoula village in Paphos.

Instead of an ordinary welcome sign, stands a  unique wall, dropping a hint at what makes this small village of 40 permanent residents, special.

More precisely, it is the Trachypedoula wall, an object of interest for the international scientific community, featuring the rocks of the Troodos mountain range, reflecting the distinctive features of Cyprus’ geology.

The wall, created by the Trachypedoula Mayor, Constantinos Pheraios, in collaboration with the Geological Survey Department, is a ‘geological model’ of 75 metres, a unique complex not only for Cyprus but also for the vast Mediterranean area.

The geology of the island is of global interest, with scientists from all over the world visiting especially Troodos to discover the geological treasures hiding in the mountain range.

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 12, 2018

Britons fined €4,265; tobacco and cigarettes from occupied north confiscated

bouli
Local
August 12, 2018

72 year collapses and dies on Polis Chrysochous beach

pavlou
Local
August 12, 2018

30-year-old man arrested on drugs possession

pavlou