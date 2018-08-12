Trachypedoula Wall captures history of Cyprus geology

A special welcome awaits visitors at the entrance of Trachypedoula village in Paphos.
Instead of an ordinary welcome sign, stands a unique wall, dropping a hint at what makes this small village of 40 permanent residents, special.
More precisely, it is the Trachypedoula wall, an object of interest for the international scientific community, featuring the rocks of the Troodos mountain range, reflecting the distinctive features of Cyprus’ geology.
The wall, created by the Trachypedoula Mayor, Constantinos Pheraios, in collaboration with the Geological Survey Department, is a ‘geological model’ of 75 metres, a unique complex not only for Cyprus but also for the vast Mediterranean area.
The geology of the island is of global interest, with scientists from all over the world visiting especially Troodos to discover the geological treasures hiding in the mountain range.