Tourism revenue up annually in May and first five months of 2018

Tourism revenue was up on annual basis by 1.1% in May and by 4.3% in the first five months of 2018, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Friday.

According to Passenger Survey revenue from tourism reached €294.7 m in May 2018 compared to €291.5 m in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 1.1%.

During January – May 2018 revenue from tourism is estimated at €677.2 m compared to €649.2 m in the same period of last year, recording an increase of 4,3%.

Expenditure per person in May this year reached €654.14 compared to €696.08 in May 2017, recording a drop of 6%. The expenditure per person / per day in May 2018 compared to May 2017 also fell by 3.8%.

A small drop of 2.3% was recorded in the average length of stay, down from 8.8 days in May 2017 to 8.6 days in May 2018.

Expenditure per person during the first five months of 2018 reached €597.12 compared to €655.23 in the same period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 8.9%.

The expenditure per person/per day for the period of January – May 2018 compared to the period of January – May 2017 also recorded a decrease of 5.7%, from €74.46 to €70.25.