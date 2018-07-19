Total eclipse of moon visible from Cyprus on July 27-28

A total lunar eclipse on the night of Friday July 27 and early morning of Saturday will be visible from Cyprus, a phenomenon also known as ‘blood moon,’ as the moon turn red.

The Earth’s penumbra will start touching the moon’s face at 20.13 on Friday with a partial eclipse on 21.24. The total eclipse will begin at 22.30 with the moon becoming completely red.

The maximum eclipse, when the moon is closest to the centre of the shadow will be at 23.21. The total eclipse will end at 00.13 on Saturday, the partial eclipse at 01.19 and the penumbral eclipse at 02.28.

At nearly two hours long, next week’s lunar eclipse will be the longest of the century.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. When this happens, the Earth blocks the sunlight that normally reaches the moon. Instead of that sunlight hitting the moon’s surface, the Earth’s shadow falls on it.

Although the moon is in Earth’s shadow, some sunlight still reaches the moon. The sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which causes Earth’s atmosphere to filter out most of the blue light.

This makes the moon appear red.