Update: Father of 3 year old boy found wandering on Paphos streets arrested

The little boy– who was wearing only shorts and shoes — was spotted by a citizen who remained with him until the police arrived.

Police took the child to the police station until they could find his parents, later handing him over to social services in Paphos. He was taken to the Paphos Children’s Home. Authorities managed to locate the mother who said she was working the night shift at a tourist establishment and had left the child in the care of his father.

Social services and police are investigating how the child managed to get to the streets on his own to determine whether there was a case of neglect.

The 30 year old father has been arrested and is being questioned as police investigate a case of violation of the law on the protection of children, abuse or abandonment of a child under 16.