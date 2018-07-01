Three under arrest for Ypsonas fire

Three persons aged 51, 45 and 43 were arrested and detained in order to facilitate investigations for the fire which broke out at around 13:10 yesterday in Limassol.

The fire, which was under full control around 17:25 destroyed 1/2 sq. km. of land with wild, low vegetation, carobs and olive trees. The fire also destroyed a metal structure and two parked cars, and led to the death of two dogs.

After testimonies for negligent and reckless action against them, two men aged 51 and 43 were arrested. A 45-year-old woman was also arrested after providing false information to a police officer. The Polemidia Police Station is continuing the investigation.