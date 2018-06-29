Three men to stand trial for drug death of 18 year old

Three men will stand trial in the Limassol Criminal Court on September 21 after an 18 year old youth died after taking drugs.

The teen died a few days after he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The three men appeared in court today which ordered they stand trial at the Criminal Court on charges of manslaughter, conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal import, possession and trafficking of drugs and participation in a criminal organisation.

The 25 year old was identified by a friend of the victim as the person who sold ecstasy on June 10 in a cafeteria in Trachoni. The 28 year old arrested on the spot having been found in possession of drugs while the 39 year old who manages the cafeteria had an outstanding arrest warrant after drugs had been found at his cafeteria a few days earlier.

The 38 year old owner of the cafeteria is being sought by police and is believed to be abroad.

