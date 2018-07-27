Three men jailed for drug trafficking

The Larnaca Criminal Court on Friday handed down jail terms of two to six years to three men who pleaded guilty to trafficking in six kilos of cannabis.

Epaminondas Grypallis, 55, from Greece was jailed for five years, Nicholas Georgiou, 26, from Paphos for six years and Ioannis Demetriades, 28, also from Paphos, for two.

Gripallis and Georgiou had also pleaded guilty to importing and possessing cannabis with intent to supply. The drugs were found in the suitcase of the 55 year old on arrival from Greece at Larnaca Airport. He cooperated with police saying that he would be paid €1000 and agreed to deliver the drugs as part of supervised drop.

The other two jailed on Friday had gone to pick up the drugs. The 26 year old said he was receiving instructions from a man called Pantelis who was serving time in the British Base prison. The other was the driver.

