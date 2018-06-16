Three held for manslaughter in drug death of youth

Three Syrians were remanded in custody for four days on Saturday following the drug death of a Limassol teen, one day before his 18th birthday.

The suspects, aged 25, 27 and 39 are suspected of having supplied the drugs to the youngster, Ioannis Assikis.

He died on Thursday in the intensive care of Nicosia Hospital. He had earlier been rushed to Limassol hospital in a comatose condition and was diagnosed as having suffered cardiac arrest. Because of the critical nature of his condition, he was transferred to Nicosia.

The young man bought the drugs — believed to be ecstasy — for 20 euro at a cafeteria. The ecstasy is believed to have been tampered with.

Saturday’s remand hearing took more than the three hours with the suspects denying any involvement and defence counsel arguing that there was inadequate evidence to hold them in custody.

The court finally approved the police request for a four day remand so that it runs parallel with other remand orders against them on drug charges.

Police told the court that there was testimony that the three suspects had supplied the young man with the drugs in Trachoni on Sunday evening.

The suspects have been in police custody since earlier this week following their arrest after drugs were found in their possession during a police raid.

After the young man’s death they were rearrested as suspects for manslaughter.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a 38 year from Trachoni. He is the owner of the cafeteria where the drug were sold and is believed to be abroad.

A post-mortem showed the victim died from a brain edema as a result of drugs. The result of toxicology tests are still pending.

