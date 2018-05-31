Three held for dog poisonings; woman hospitalised after dog attack

A 53-year old woman from a village in the Famagusta district is in hospital after she was attacked by a dog. Police called to the scene found the dog had not been registered with authorities, nor had a dog licence been obtained. It was tied up during the incident. The woman was taken to Famagusta General Hospital with injuries to the arm and leg where she was hospitalised for further treatment. Her condition is described as out of danger. Xylophagou police are investigating.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested as part of police investigations into the poisoning of two dogs and of traffic offences in Limassol. The arrests followed a police search of a livestock farm and the home of a 50 year old. Two individuals aged 29 were arrested on charges of illegal residency. The 50 year old and the other two individuals were remanded in custody to facilitate police investigations.