Three British youths remanded for assaulting tourist in Ayia Napa

Famagusta District Court on Thursday remanded three British youths — aged 20, 19 and 18 — in custody for seven days in connection with an assault on another young Briton in Ayia Napa earlier this week.

Two other British youths are already in police custody in connection with the same incident which left a 21 year British tourist in serious condition.

Police are investigating a case of grievous bodily harm against the 21 year old who was attacked in Ayia Napa square in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was initially taken to Famagusta Hospital but then taken to Nicosia Hospital because of the gravity of his injuries which included a fractured skull, a haemorrhage and eye and nose trauma.

Two other Britons both aged 19 were remanded in custody for eight days yesterday.

Read more