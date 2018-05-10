The weather this weekend: Clouds, dust and localised rainfall

The weather continues to be unstable: during the next three days it is expected to be more cloudy in the afternoon, which may lead to localised rainfall or storms.

Analytically: today Thursday the weather will be generally mild in many areas of the island. It is expected to be more cloudy in the afternoon, which may lead to localised rainfall or storm at the mountains and in some parts of the centre. Temperature will reach 30 degrees in the centre, 27 on the coasts and 20 at the mountains.

Tonight the weather will be mild. Temperature will drop to 16 degrees in the centre, 18 at the coasts and 10 at the mountains.

On Friday and on the weekend the weather will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon there will clouds that are expected lead to localised rainfall and isolated storms.

The temperature will be at around the same level on Friday and it is expected to gradually drop in the weekend.