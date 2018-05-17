The W.Balkan partners who fulfill the conditions, could receive candidacy status says President Anastasiades

“The European People`s Party (EPP) summit focused primarily on a declaration that certainly concerns the Western Balkans, and in particular the prospect that those who (at least) fulfill the conditions, join the candidate countries and start a dialogue,

stated the President of the Republic, Nikos Anastasiades, after the European People`s Party Preparatory Summit.

The President of the Republic is in the Bulgarian capital to attend tomorrow`s EU summit with the Western Balkans, and the EU 28t dinner this evening, on current international developments, the Iran nuclear deal, relations with the US and completion of the EU digital market.

After the meeting at the EPP venue, the President announced that “on the sidelines of the Summit, I had the opportunity to meet with the President of the European Parliament, Mr Antonio Tajani and Prime Ministers, whom I briefed on the situation currently prevailing in Cyprus.”

