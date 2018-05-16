The richest Cypriots in the UK for 2018

Sir Stelios Hajiioannou

The richest Cypriot in the UK is Easy Jet founder Sir Stelios Hajiioannou, according to the ‘Rich List’ published by the Sunday Times for 2018. The list includes the 1,000 richest people or families in the UK. Sir Stelios Hajiioannou is ranked number 48 with a fortune of GBP 2.95 billion

Alkis David & Leventis family

Alkis David and the Leventis family are second among the richest Cypriots of the UK, ranked in 62nd place, with a fortune of GBP 2.2 billion. David’s assets include the live-streaming service FilmOn, while the Leventis family, of which David is part, is estimated to hold a GBP 1.9 billion share in Coca-Cola HBC.

Lazari family

Lazari family, with real estate assets, is at number 66.

John Christodoulou

The Rich List places John Christodoulou at number 90, with real estate holdings worth of GBP 1.5 billion.

Theo Pafitis

Theo Pafitis, which is famous in the UK from his several appearances at TV shows, is at number 409 of the list. Pafitis’assets are worth of GBP £301 million.

Stelios Stefanou

The list also includes Stelios Stefanou, founder of the charity Stefanou Foundation, who is ranked at number 793. His fortune is worth of GBP £140 million.

It is to be noted that the 19th richest person in the UK is Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredricksen, who has Cypriot citizenship and his assets are estimated at £6.7 billion.