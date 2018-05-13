Menu
The existing system of guarantees in Cyprus should be abolished, says EPP Secretary-General Antonio López

May 13, 2018
The existing system of guarantees in Cyprus is not sustainable and should be abolished, EPP Secretary-General Antonio López said on Saturday.

Addressing the 16th Pancyprian Democratic Rally Congress, in Nicosia, the Spanish MEP also expressed EPP support for a comprehensive and viable settlement in Cyprus, in accordance with UN resolutions and EU values and principles.

“Membership in the EU is the best guarantee” while occupation troops and intervention rights have no place in a member state, the EPP official noted.

He went on to say that EPP encourages President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Aknci, to build on the progress achieved and convey a strong message in the region, that peaceful coexistence is possible.

He said finally that his political group is against any action from Turkey, threatening the sovereign rights of member states in exploring and exploiting their natural resources.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest round of UN-peace talks commenced at Crans-Montana on June 28, 2017, but in the early hours of July 7, it was announced that the Conference on Cyprus ended without an agreement. Talks held under the auspices of the UN aim at reunifying Cyprus under a federal roof.

CNA

