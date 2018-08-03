Ten Cypriot hackers to take part in European Cyber Security Challenge

Ten Cypriot hackers, aged 14 to 25, have been chosen to represent Cyprus in the European Cyber Security Challenge which will take place in London, in October.

The ten hackers were chosen in the context of the Cyber Security Competition which took place in June, a Cyprus Computer Society press release issued here today says.

The team “Odyssey Cyprus Cyber Security Team” comprises 10 young contestants who are tutored by volunteer mentors. Mentors are cybersecurity experts from private and public organisations and universities offering their time and expertise for free.

Two of them will escort the ten Cypriot contestants to London.

The ten contestants are Michalis Antoniades, Panayiotis Gabriel, Constantinos Constantinou, Stella Constantinou, Nicos Mouzouras, Antonis Papadopoulos, Andreas Poyiatzi, Christos Soteriou, Stephanos Charalambous and Haris Hadjiantonis.

According to its website the European Cyber Security Challenge is an initiative of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) and aims “at enhancing cyber security talent across Europe and connecting high potentials with industry leading organisations.”