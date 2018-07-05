Temps to rise to 41C as heat wave continues

Temperatures inland will rise to 41 degrees C on Thursday as a heat wave grips Cyprus.

According to the met office, temperatures will be 32 on the west coast, 34 on the other coasts and 31 in the mountains.

It said that the weather will remain fine through to the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will be unchanged, but a small drop is expected as from Saturday.

On Wednesday, the met office issued a yellow alert warning of extreme high temperatures while the Health Ministry urged care against exposure to the heat, particularly by vulnerable groups.