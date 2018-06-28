The temporary casino opens in Limassol today in anticipation of the construction of the integrated casino resort City of Dreams Mediterranean which will operate in 2021.

Limassol’s C2 – Cyprus Casinos is the first Melco group casino outside Asia. Satellite casinos in Nicosia and Paphos will be up and running before the end of 2018 while the Larnaca and free Famagusta satellite casinos will open in 2019.

Limassol’s temporary casino is housed in the former Orphanides supermarket in Zakaki which was renovated at a cost of €12m. It has an area of 4600 square metres, a capacity of 1000 people and is anticipated to host 25,000 people a month.

The temporary casino has 33 tables and 242 slots, a VIP gaming room, a restaurant and two bars and employs a staff of 593, of whom 75% are Cypriot. Entrance is allowed only to people aged 21 and over.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the official opening will take place in September, with the temporary casino operating on a trial basis. It will close in 2021, when the integrated casino “City of Dreams Mediterranean” opens.

