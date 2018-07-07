Menu
Local

Temperature stuck at 40 C, small drop on Sunday

July 7, 2018 at 10:29am
Temperatures inland will remain at 40 C on Saturday,  with some improvement expected as from Sunday, the met office said.

According to the latest weather forecast, Saturday will be mainly fine with temperatures at 40 C inland, 35 on the south and east coast and 31 on the west and north coast and in the mountains.

Tonight will be clear but local light fog and low cloud is expected in the early hours of Sunday.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine, with local light fog and low cloud at night and early hours of the morning possible.

Temperatures will edge down gradually  on Sunday and Monday, remaining unchanged on Tuesday.

