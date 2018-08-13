Menu
Met office sees temps at high 30s inland through to Wednesday

August 13, 2018
The weather will be mainly fine over the next few days, with temperatures expected to hit a maximum of 39 C inland on Tuesday, remaining at the same levels on Wednesday, before edging down on Thursday to average for the time of year, the met office said on Monday

Tomorrow, the west coast will see a maximum of 32 C, remaining coasts 35 C and the mountains 29 C.

The maximum temperatures for Monday were Nicosia 38 C, Larnaca 35 C, Limassol 33 C, Paphos 31 C, Paralimni 36 C, Prodromos 29 C and Polis Chrysochous 34 C.

Humidity ranged from 20% in Nicosia to 70% at Paphos airport.

