Temperature expected to rise to 38 degrees this weekend

May 18, 2018 at 12:31pm
May 18, 2018

High temperatures and sparse dust will be the main characteristics of the weather in Cyprus in the next three days.

The weather in detail:

Today, Friday, the weather will be mostly sunny. The temperature will rise to 38 degrees in the centre, around 23 in the South and East coasts, around 30 in the rest of the coasts and 27 in the mountains.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly mild and the temperature will drop to 19 degrees in the centre and coasts, and to 15 degrees in the mountains.

This weekend, the weather will remain mostly sunny but on Monday it is expected to turn partly cloudy. The temperature will not drop or rise considerably.

