Teachers warn schools ‘will not open’ unless ministry agrees to talks

Upping their pressure on the Education Ministry, teachers unions warned on Monday that schools will not open in September if the Education Ministry does not agree to start talks on all aspects of the rationalisation of teaching hours, without any faits accomplis.
The decision was taken by the three teachers unions — OELMEK (high schools), POED (primary schools) and OLTEK (technical education) and followed fierce objections to the ministry’s attempt to rationalise their teaching hours. They want the ministry to withdraw the proposal and for discussions to start from scratch.
The unions will hold a press conference on Thursday and on Friday will gather outside the Education Ministry to press their demand.
They said that the ministry would be to blame should the schools not open — warning of strikes and work stoppages if they were not heeded.
.