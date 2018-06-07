Menu
Local

Teachers: Parents ‘threatening to come to school with a gun’

June 7, 2018 at 10:27am
By June 7, 2018 No Comments

Phylios Phylactou, president of the primary school’s teachers union POED said on Thursday that parents have threatened teachers, in two instances saying they would come to the school with a gun.

Speaking on Active Radio on Thursday, he said there were two incidents on Wednesday and Tuesday at different primary schools. He said parents had threatened that next time they would be going to the schools with a gun.  Both incidents were reported to the police. In another instance, a nine year old pupil hit and insulted the school principal. He also cited the case of a mother who jumped over the railings in order to remove her child from a special education class which she did not want him to take.

Phylactou said there was an increase in parents’ complaints against teachers in recent days which he attributed to the climate in the education system in the wake of growing criticism.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 7, 2018

Injured woman rescued at Cape Greco

bouli
Local
June 7, 2018

Heatwave and dust on the way, possible showers on Monday

bouli
Local
June 7, 2018

8 obstetrics clinics suspend services due to staff shortages

leontidou