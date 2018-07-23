Teachers announce decision to strike

The three teachers union said on Monday they had unanimously agreed to strike in September and hold a new protest outside the Presidential Palace on August 28 as they step up their campaign over planned staffing change.

They also said that they will not attend a meeting with the Education Minister which was scheduled for Tuesday.

The unions said they also wanted to protest against the demeaning way teachers were being treated. They said their strike in September would be protracted, but did not elaborate.

Consultations are also underway with their lawyers to determine whether cabinet’s decision was legal.

