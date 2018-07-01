Illegalities rampant at Cyprus’ fitness centres

Lawlessness and illegality is rampant among gyms in Cyprus, with competent authorities such as the Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) and the Ministry of Education apparently unable to deal with the situation.

It is to be noted that for 2017, only 78 fitness centres were licensed to operate, while so far in 2018 just 28 gyms fulfilled the requirements for a permit.

Cyprus Sports Organisation’s inspectors discovered many fitness centres involved in illegal activities, from undeclared earnings regarding personal training services and food supplements, to the hiring of unqualified individuals, without a certified personal trainer license.

According to a report by the Auditor General, Odysseas Michaelides, rat the end of 2017, the Cyprus Sports Organization’s had collected the following data on gyms:

— Gyms with a licences: 77 of which 31 in Nicosia, 17 in Limassol, 14 in Larnaca-Famgusta and 15 in Paphos

— Gyms for which fees were pending for the issue of a licence: 2

— Gyms that were approved but did not reapply for a new licence: 50

— Gyms that were approved and which are under review for the –renewal of their licence: 7

— Gyms that were approved but then ceased operations: 11

— Gyms for which applications are under examination: 61

— Gyms for which their file was sent to the Cyprus Sports Organisation for measures : 120

— Gyms whose file was returned to them for additional inspection: 10

— Gyms not in operation: 210

— Gyms under review whether they meet the requirements of the law: 80

— Gyms in operation which have not submitted applications for a licence 194