The ten Syrian political refugees that arrived in Cyprus earlier on Saturday have been taken to their relatives’ houses in Nicosia. The boat with the refugees (three men, two women and five children) was towed to the Golden Coast port in Protaras by the Cypriot coastguard at around 3:30 am on Saturday.

According to the Police, the refugees, members of a five-member and a four-member family, and a friend of them, went to Nicosia in the morning to stay with their relatives.