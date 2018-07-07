Menu
Local

Swimmer saves woman from drowning in Limassol

July 7, 2018 at 4:58pm
By July 7, 2018 No Comments
A swimmer rescued a Greek Cypriot woman from drowning around 9 am on Saturday morning in the Dasoudi beach area of Limassol
According to a Facebook post of the Limassol Lifeguard Association, the incident occurred around 700 metres west of a lifeguard lookout post and 150 metres from a sea sports business in the area.
The woman was saved from drowning by a swimmer and was spotted by  the sea sports business owner who radioed the lifeguards who rushed to the scene with specialised equipment.

The woman was given first aid and taken to Limassol Hospital for further treatment.

You May Also Like

Local
July 7, 2018

Search at sea off Polis for missing crew member

bouli
Local
July 7, 2018

Crowds flock to migration department

pavlou
Local
July 7, 2018

Temperature stuck at 40 C, small drop on Sunday

bouli