Swimmer saves woman from drowning in Limassol

A swimmer rescued a Greek Cypriot woman from drowning around 9 am on Saturday morning in the Dasoudi beach area of Limassol
According to a Facebook post of the Limassol Lifeguard Association, the incident occurred around 700 metres west of a lifeguard lookout post and 150 metres from a sea sports business in the area.
The woman was saved from drowning by a swimmer and was spotted by the sea sports business owner who radioed the lifeguards who rushed to the scene with specialised equipment.
The woman was given first aid and taken to Limassol Hospital for further treatment.