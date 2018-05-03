Menu
Local

Swimmer found dead in Cape Greco

May 3, 2018 at 4:36pm
By May 3, 2018 No Comments

A man was found dead in the sea near Cape Greco, while a second person was transferred to Famagusta hospital.

According to Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the authorities have been alerted that two men were in danger in the waters of the Cape Greco coastal area, near Agioi Anargyroi.

Then, authorities implemented the national ‘Nearchos’ rescue scheme in order to support Paralimni coastguard efforts to save the two men.

Following rescue operations, the bodies of the two men were recovered from the sea at 14:02pm.

One of the two swimmers was found dead, while the other was transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
May 3, 2018

The President pressures Akinci for a clear statement on security and guarantees

leontidou
Local
May 3, 2018

Third day of bus strikes in Paphos

leontidou