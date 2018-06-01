Menu
Supermarket in flames after car crash

June 1, 2018
A car accident at the village of Arediou almost turned into a tragedy when a 19-year-old women drove her car into a  supermarket’s shop window.  The young woman managed to escape the car before it caught fire and asked for help at a nearby house. Firefighters were called and managed to extinguish the fire. The car was entirely destroyed and the supermarket’s premises were severely damaged as well.

The accident occurred a little after 3:30 am on Friday on the Anthoupoli – Palaichori road.

The reasons for the accident are yet unknown. The 19-year-old woman tested negative for alcohol.

